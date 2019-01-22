What happened to Black Panther’s Oscar momentum?

With the announcement of this year’s Academy Award nominations early Tuesday morning, the race to Oscar gold became a lot more clear, with certain films edging out ahead– Roma , which swept with 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay—and certain films losing steam.

Among the latter is Black Panther, a film that just a few months ago gave Hollywood great hope that finally there was a film that could unite the elite snobs of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with the masses whom they pray will tune in to its increasingly ratings-challenged telecast every year.

But on Tuesday the film came up short. Although it made history by becoming the first superhero film to be nominated for Best Picture, all of its other six nominations are in technical categories. Most notably, director Ryan Coogler was overlooked for Best Director.

But why, given the film’s pedigree and popularity?

Most say that Black Panther‘s superhero credentials are what held the film back, even as Disney and its Oscar whisper team dutifully set up screenings, feted the film at cocktail parties, and even sent home a book devoted to the film to subscribers of The Hollywood Reporter. Because there is no precedent for a caped-crusader film as a Best Picture winner (or, until now, nominee), the Academy, or at least a good portion of the Academy–which has an enlarged, more diverse membership this year–turned up its nose.

“There was resistance to the movie from the beginning,” says one insider, who notes that some Academy members were reluctant to go to screenings of the film. The Old Guard within the institution brushed the film off as a summer popcorn movie–though many who actually did go see it came out impressed, according to the source.

The movie was also not embraced, or at least written about very extensively, by the squad of Hollywood awards pundits who circulate like bees this time of year, attending screenings and after-parties, and hobnobbing with Oscar voters. Their stories often set the tone for which films are winning (and losing) the race, and can help craft the narrative that publicists are pushing around a film.