Ben & Jerry’s has 3 new flavors that target cookie dough addicts

On Wednesday, the Vermont-based ice-cream brand announced three new flavors in its “Core” series, which features an entire middle section of dedicated gooey stuff. So far, cores consisted of condensed cookies, caramel, and brownie batter; now, the latest editions are made of spoonable cookie dough in different variations. Essentially, these new tubs do all the hunting for you. No longer will you have to sift through vanilla ice cream to get to the “good stuff.”

The new flavors include:

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (cookie milk ice cream with small fudge chips enveloping a chocolate chip cookie dough core)

Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough (a super sweet, almost marzipan-like sugar cookie dough ice cream core surrounded by sweet ice cream with a hint of almond milk and shortbread cookies and cherry ice cream)

Wake & No Bake Cookie Dough (traditional vanilla cream with salty peanut butter cookies, fudge chips, and a cookie dough made with oats, peanut butter, and chocolate)

Each tub retails for $4.99, available now nationwide.

“We wanted to give our fans a chance to expand their love of our cookie dough flavors and offer both classic and entirely new combinations,” Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru Craig Koskiniemi said in a press statement. “In trials, our fans clamored for the new Cookie Dough Core flavors.”

Ben & Jerry’s–now a wholly owned autonomous subsidiary of Unilever–introduced the cult favorite cookie dough flavor to the public back in 1984. With its prized hockey puck-like round treats, it grew to become the most popular flavor, in part because it was safe-to-consume cookie dough. The dough is made with pasteurized egg yolks.

For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Ben & Jerry’s created a new custom-made recipe that very much resembles the chunks one finds in a traditional pint. The company claims the chocolate chip chunks–in such large amounts–broke the ice-cream machinery, and the team therefore had to change the consistency.