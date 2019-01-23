Ben & Jerry’s has 3 new flavors that target cookie dough addicts

Ben & Jerry’s is indulging your love of cookie dough.
On Wednesday, the Vermont-based ice-cream brand announced three new flavors in its “Core” series, which features an entire middle section of dedicated gooey stuff. So far, cores consisted of condensed cookies, caramel, and brownie batter; now, the latest editions are made of spoonable cookie dough in different variations. Essentially, these new tubs do all the hunting for you. No longer will you have to sift through vanilla ice cream to get to the “good stuff.”
The new flavors include:
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (cookie milk ice cream with small fudge chips enveloping a chocolate chip cookie dough core)
- Sweet Like Sugar Cookie Dough (a super sweet, almost marzipan-like sugar cookie dough ice cream core surrounded by sweet ice cream with a hint of almond milk and shortbread cookies and cherry ice cream)
- Wake & No Bake Cookie Dough (traditional vanilla cream with salty peanut butter cookies, fudge chips, and a cookie dough made with oats, peanut butter, and chocolate)
Each tub retails for $4.99, available now nationwide.
“We wanted to give our fans a chance to expand their love of our cookie dough flavors and offer both classic and entirely new combinations,” Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru Craig Koskiniemi said in a press statement. “In trials, our fans clamored for the new Cookie Dough Core flavors.”
Ben & Jerry’s–now a wholly owned autonomous subsidiary of Unilever–introduced the cult favorite cookie dough flavor to the public back in 1984. With its prized hockey puck-like round treats, it grew to become the most popular flavor, in part because it was safe-to-consume cookie dough. The dough is made with pasteurized egg yolks.
For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Core, Ben & Jerry’s created a new custom-made recipe that very much resembles the chunks one finds in a traditional pint. The company claims the chocolate chip chunks–in such large amounts–broke the ice-cream machinery, and the team therefore had to change the consistency.
Americans love the cookie dough flavor: It came in sixth in a nationwide poll (wedged right between mint chocolate chip and strawberry). Roughly 96% of Americans say they eat ice cream, according to new poll from YouGov, and North America is the third largest market for the global ice-cream industry (19% share).
The new Core flavors come on the heels of other such fun editions, including Oat of This Swirled, Truffle Kerfuffle, and Urban Bourbon, which were introduced in 2017. As the ice-cream market becomes more competitive, stalwarts such as Unilever, Nestle, and General Mills find themselves competing against new premium private labels. A new generation of treat lovers increasingly want unique, interesting flavors or healthier pints that cater to their lifestyle, be it vegan, sugar-free, or nut milk-friendly.
Halo Top, for example, eclipsed traditional brands such as Ben & Jerry’s and Haagen-Dazs with its low-calorie alternative, which ranges between 240-280 calories a pint.
Innovative, experimental flavors are also taking a share of the basic ice-cream market: There are now “sleep-inducing” frozen treats, pickle soft-serve, and even “artisanal” mayonnaise-flavored ice cream.
Ben & Jerry’s undoubtedly holds the title as most-respected pint when it comes to cookie dough. The fact that the brand is doubling down on its valuable asset makes sense. In fact, Ben & Jerry’s is hailing 2019 “the year of the dough.” While the company wouldn’t offer specifics, expect more variations in this flavor profile in the coming months.