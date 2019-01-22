You’re about to see a lot more Netflix-related posts on your Instagram Stories

Netflix has announced a new feature through its app that will allow viewers to share customized title art for a film or TV show directly to their Instagram Stories. The story will also include a “Watch on Netflix” link, redirecting back to the Netflix app.

It’s a small addition with potentially big results for Netflix.

Instagram surpassed 1 billion daily active users last year, with more than 400 million users engaging with the Stories feature. And according to a survey from financial services firm Cowen, 61% of marketers believe Instagram is the best way to reach 13-to-34-year-old consumers–a golden range for Netflix as it presumably seeks to capitalize on the millennial/Gen Z audience creating hype around shows and movies like Sex Education, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and 13 Reasons Why. Plus, it’s a natural marketing tool for the Netflix app to give the stars of these shows and movies–who usually have their biggest social followings on Instagram anyway–a more effective way to leverage the attention of their legions of young fans.

It also won’t hurt to have an Instagram Stories tie-in to the Netflix app when the next meme-worthy movie like Bird Box pop ups again.