9 Oscar-nominated movies you can stream from your couch right now

If you want to win your office Oscar pool but don’t really want to leave your house during a polar vortex, you’re in luck. Many of the Oscar-nominated films are already streaming online, meaning you can watch on your couch, in your onesie, with your dog, a bottle of wine, Thai delivery, and why are we not all doing this right now?
The Oscar nominations were announced earlier today. While you will have to brave the outdoors to see front-runners like Vice, A Star Is Born, Green Book, The Favourite, and If Beale Street Could Talk, here’s how to watch some of this year’s Oscar nominees as painlessly as possible:
- Black Panther: The first Marvel superhero movie to get a best picture nod is streaming on Netflix.
- Isle of Dogs: Wes Anderson’s animated feature, and newly minted Oscar nominee, is streaming on HBO Go or Prime Video.
- BlacKkKlansman: This Spike Lee joint got a best picture nomination. Rent it on YouTube, Prime Video, or iTunes.
- Incredibles 2: The long-awaited sequel to Pixar’s 2004 hit earned a well-deserved best-animated feature nod. It is available to rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes.
- Bohemian Rhapsody: See Rami Malek in his Freddie Mercury cosplay in this best picture nominee. Buy it on Prime Video or iTunes.
- Roma: While film nerds will insist you watch Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white stunner on the big screen, you can ignore them and watch it on Netflix.
- First Reformed: The best original screenplay nominee (for writer-director Paul Schrader) is available to stream on Amazon Prime.
- Bao: You can rent or buy this adorable, Oscar-nominated short film from Pixar on Prime Video, YouTube, or Google Play
- RBG: The Oscar-nominated documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is available to stream on Hulu.