Meet this year’s 20 inspiring, creative TED Fellows

You may know TED from the inescapable talks on YouTube, but it also hosts the the TED Fellows program , which annually selects a group of big thinkers and problem solvers who then receive support from the organization. During the yearlong fellowship, they present their ideas at the annual TED conference in Vancouver and receive mentorship from the large network of past fellows, which now includes 472 members from 96 counties.

As with every other class of fellows, the 2019 cohort includes 20 emerging talents from fields like biology, astronomy, journalism, technology, and the arts. TED has also selected 10 senior fellows–previous fellows whose work has scaled significantly since they were first appointed fellows.

Shoham Arad, director of the TED Fellows program, says that they look to bring in fellows who are determined to make a positive difference in the world through their work, and are poised to be able to do so. “We choose fellows at specific points in their lives, when we know our program can intervene and push their work further, when TED’s resources and platform can be most helpful in scaling their ideas and impact,” Arad says.

Here’s a look at the 2019 TED Fellows:

Alexis Gambis: Splitting his time between France and the U.S., Gambis uses his background as a scientist to make narrative films that discuss scientific phenomena in compelling ways.

Ali Alibrahim: The Syrian journalist, now based in Sweden, reports on the Syrian conflict and creates films on the struggles of people living in the country.

Amma Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin: In the U.S., the history of black people is obscured in many ways, and, as a scholar and artist, Ghartey-Tagoe Kootin works to bring some of that history to light through theatrical performances.