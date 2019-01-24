Airbnb will pay for you to live in Italy for three months

Airbnb is inviting four lucky people to drink wine, make pasta, and grow produce in the picturesque city of Grottole, Italy for three months–with free housing and living expenses covered up to $1,000 per month. The catch? There is no catch. Even without Airbnb’s patronage, it’s actually very possible for anyone to live life like this.

Across Italy, small mountain villages are being abandoned by younger generations, because, despite their fairytale skylines, these rural communities don’t offer much in terms of professional opportunity. That has left empty homes and led to the rise of the albergo diffuso–literally “scattered hotel”–in which tourists pay to bunk in an unoccupied home and enjoy being part of a village community for a little while. It’s the anti-resort approach to travel–an attempt to preserve a local culture rather than steamroll it with new construction and pizza shops.

Now, Airbnb is getting in on the action. The San Francisco company originally partnered with the Italian city of Civita in 2016, and now is partnering with Grottole (via nonprofit Wonder Grottole) to help revitalize the city. “We will find every way possible to support sustainable tourism, and give visibility to these rural areas,” says Federica Calcaterra, PR Manager at Airbnb Italy.

Grottole itself has a population of only 300, and 600 houses left vacant, and its mayor was looking for a way to preserve its historic district. “When we met it was really a perfect match,” says Calcaterra. “They were looking, not for tourists, but people to enjoy and be part of the community.” Furthermore, the mayor was looking for people who were willing to bring new skills to the town.

Airbnb’s arrangement with Grottole is that the company provides funding for the city to buy three buildings to convert them to a new community center, owned by the city. It will also fund the sabbatical and local housing for four people (who agree to host Airbnb’s “experiences“–educational classes and events hosted by locals) and, of course, generate lots of press for the city to encourage more tourism in the future.

These initiatives generate zero revenue for Airbnb.

So is it a corporate social responsibility project? A business play? With Airbnb, those topics are bewitchingly intertwined.