A Facebook star known as “Bikini Climber” dies after falling into ravine

Another social media influencer has passed away under tragic circumstances. Gigi Wu, 36, known as the “Bikini Climber” for posting selfies in which she sported bikinis on the tops of mountains, was hiking alone in Yushan national park when she fell down a ravine. While she was able to use a satellite phone to call for help, according to AFP , rescue teams were unable to reach her in time due to bad weather.

The Taiwan Times reports Wu had been hiking alone for a week when she fell down a 65-foot ravine on Sunday. Bad weather prevented search and rescue helicopters from reaching her three times. It wasn’t until midday on Monday that local firefighters were able to search for her in the valley. By the time authorities got to her, she was dead.

Wu had more than 30,000 followers on Facebook who kept up with her adventures. Many of her photos show her bikini-clad atop various scenic heights. According to AFP, Wu told Taiwanese news channel FTV that she had scaled more than 100 peaks in four years, posting her selfies to her Facebook account. When asked why she wanted to pose on mountaintops in bikinis, she explained: “It just looks so beautiful, what’s not to like?”