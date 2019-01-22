11 burning questions from today’s Oscar nominations

So much information rockets toward you at once, rather than glacially slaloming in between montages. You get to see what the Golden Globes got wrong, experience righteous snub-related fury, and bask in the triumph of overdue underdogs and history-makers. The disappointment around who actually won is a long way off. For now, all that exists is a sheen of sheer possibility glowing around your narrowed-down must-watch list, as you prepare for a month of endless speculation and friendly arguments.

Oh, and probably some questions. Along with the more expected nominations this year, the Academy threw a few curveballs onto the list. Perhaps you’re a Hollywood insider immune to surprise, but this year’s crop of films inspired a good bit of Googling at Fast Company HQ. Have a look below at the biggest burning questions to emerge out of this year’s Oscar contenders.

1. Is Black Panther the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture?

Yes, it is. While Marvel movies regularly rack up technical categories, Black Panther is the first costumed contender in the Best Picture category. (Previous Best Picture winner Birdman does not count.)

2. Is Roma the first Netflix movie nominated for Best Picture?

Yes, it is. Last year, Mudbound made a splash with multiple nominations, but not in Best Picture.

3. Speaking of Netflix movies, what exactly is the Best Adapted Screenplay-nominated Coen Brothers’ anthology film, Ballad of Buster Scruggs, an adaptation of?

Apparently, two of the vignettes in the film are adapted from pre-existing material. According to Awards Circuit: “”All Gold Canyon’ features Tom Waits as an older prospector. Jack London wrote a story of the same name and plot in 1904. We are unsure which of the other stories falls under adaptation, but our money points towards ‘Meal Ticket.’ While the overall story of a traveling thespian and his driver was original, most of the dialogue used comes from pre-existing material. In this case, Percy Shelly’s poem ‘Ozymandias,’ Shakespeare’s ‘Sonnet 29,’ and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address are all texts lifted word for word.”

4. Has Spike Lee ever been nominated for Best Picture or Best Director before?

No, he has not. The veteran director with a long and distinguished catalog has only been nominated for Best Documentary (4 Little Girls) and Best Original Screenplay (Do the Right Thing) in previous years, though he did win an honorary Oscar in 2016.