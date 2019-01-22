Pinna wants to be the Netflix for kids’ podcasts

The daily struggle between parents and kids around the dreaded screen time maaaaay have just gotten a wee bit easier. Pinna has just officially launched its new, advertising-free streaming podcast service for kids that includes pods, audiobooks, and music for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

What began in 2017 as a pilot project under the umbrella of Panoply Media has now been spun off into a standalone company led by CEO Maggie McGuire. and backed by Slate and Panoply parent Graham Holdings. In a statement, former Scholastic exec McGuire said, “In this one app, parents can trust they’ll find quality, age-appropriate entertainment in a variety of audio formats and story lengths spanning all of their favorite themes while covering multiple age levels–all free from ads.”

It’s not the first podcast service in children’s programming, with apps and platforms like Leela and Kids Listen already working to tap into this growing audience segment. They all aim to make the search and discovery process safer and more age-appropriate than iTunes, while minimizing advertising.

Pinna is launching with a catalog of more than 1,000 audio shows and podcast episodes, audiobooks and songs, and it has partnered with other children’s programming brands like Scholastic, Highlights, and American Public Media. The platform already features several award-winning podcasts, including the Peabody Award-winning podcast with Gen Z Media, The Unexplained Disappearance of Mars Patel.

The Pinna app is now available in the App Store, with plans to launch an Android version soon.