This is how to gauge the emotional intelligence of your company

We hear much these days about how we can be more emotionally intelligent. But how often do we think of companies as having emotional intelligence?

One person who does think about the EQ of organizations is Paul Warner. He’s a PhD in clinical and industrial-organizational psychology and vice president of Customer and Employee Experience Strategy at InMoment. He’s developed criteria to assess whether companies have the emotional savvy to keep their employees happy and fulfilled.

His approach to testing an organization’s emotional health focuses on the following three thought-provoking questions:

1. If your company were a person, would you want to be friends?

The answer to this question says a lot about whether you should stay with your company–or look for another organization. Friends generally make us happy, so ask yourself, “Do I feel happy when I come to work?” There’s a spark of enthusiasm and energy that we feel when we’re with people we like. Do you get the same buzz when you step into the office that you get when you’re having coffee with a friend? The best companies will listen and value your opinion the way a friend does. To be sure, companies have their own ways of listening, including face-to-face meetings with managers and employee surveys. But no one should have to wait for an exit interview or a posting on Glassdoor to voice their concerns.

Good friends are open and honest too. Does your company meet that test? We don’t expect a friend (or organization) to tell us everything. But what we enjoy in our best friends is a level of disclosure about what they’re doing in their lives and how they feel about us.

Such disclosure is exactly what we want from companies and their management. Do your leaders share with you and other staff their thinking, their plans, their stories, their values, their challenges and how they intend to solve them? Good companies have a culture of disclosure and a willingness to share where they see the company going and how it’s likely to affect employees.

In a company that sharing can come from your boss, or division head, or CEO, but it should come from someone who’s in charge. And these messages are best delivered not by email or bulletins, but in person by leaders in dialogue with employees.