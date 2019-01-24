Amazon’s lawyers vetoed a quote from Bill de Blasio that made NYC look like an HQ2 favorite

Back when Amazon first announced it would pit North American cities against each other in a cage match-style competition for its second headquarters, lawyers for the e-commerce giant were so concerned about showing any favoritism toward New York City that they vetoed a quote from the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, because it was too enthusiastic.

The incident happened in late September 2017, shortly after Amazon finalized a deal for new office space on Manhattan’s West Side, according to emails obtained by Fast Company. The West Side deal, which was separate from HQ2 but announced weeks after the much-ballyhooed search began, was for a 360,000-square-foot space that Amazon said would help create 2,000 new jobs.

As is standard practice, Amazon contacted De Blasio’s office to ask if the mayor wanted to release a statement for the press release about the West Side deal. De Blasio’s communications team quickly obliged:

This is a big vote of confidence in New York City. We have the most talented workforce and the most diverse economy in the country, and the world’s most innovative companies want to put down roots and grow here. We are excited to see Amazon bringing thousands more high-paying jobs to its New York City offices and increasing its footprint on the West Side.

But Amazon’s lawyers were apparently concerned that the statement was too pro-New York. “Our legal counsel has reviewed the quote as part of our regular approval process,” Adam Sedo, an Amazon spokesperson, wrote in an email to the mayor’s office. “As you know, we announced the search for Amazon HQ2 on September 7, and any investment we make public during the evaluation phase should be extremely neutral and impartial.”

As a fix, Amazon’s lawyers said they would prefer to include only the last sentence of the quote, Sedo wrote. That would mean cutting the sentence about Amazon’s new office space being a “big vote of confidence” in New York City, as well as the sentence that mentions the city’s “talented workforce” and “diverse economy.” Wiley Norvell, an aide to the mayor, responded by suggesting a compromise that would keep at least the second sentence.

In the end, De Blasio’s quote ran in Amazon’s press release with the “vote of confidence” line edited out. An Amazon spokesperson had no on-the-record comment.