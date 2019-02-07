iPhone interface designer Imran Chaudhri’s most important tool is an old-school notebook

British designer Imran Chaudhri helped change the world when he envisioned the user interface of the iPhone, helping define how humans would interact with those ubiquitous handheld computers for decades to come. Chaudhri went on to design the interfaces for the iPod, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV before leaving Apple in 2017 to start Hu.ma.ne , a company with the mission of creating “the next shift between humans and computing.”

Here the designer and engineer shares his tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What books are on your nightstand?

Autobiography of a Yogi by Paramahansa Yogananda. A reminder of what living a meaningful life can and should be.

Siddhartha by Herman Hesse. The most epic of journeys is the one that happens inside of you.

Runny Babbit by Shel Silverstein. I love how the simple reconstruction of letters can bring giggles to the entire family.

The Tao of Wu by The RZA. Hip-hop can be rooted in so much philosophy and spirituality.