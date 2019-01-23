Cities need to start making their own food

Even if you are someone who tries to eat healthy–buys only organic produce, and consumes only ethically raised meats–our food system is probably still jeopardizing your well-being.

The way we eat now is so dependent on chemicals, carbon emissions, and waste buildup that its effects are becoming impossible to ignore. In a new report, Cities and Circular Economy for Food, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a U.K.-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing more equitable and sustainable economies, calculates the damage of our current food system–and how we might build a better one.

Let’s start with the troubling. Right now, every dollar spent globally on buying food ends up costing society double that in health, environmental, and economic fallouts totaling over $11 trillion each year. These costs “are a direct result of the ‘linear’ nature of modern food production, which extracts finite resources, is wasteful and polluting, and harms natural systems,” the authors note in the report, which was co-produced with Systemiq, an accelerator focused on environmental solutions.

“With ‘linear’ we mean that the system is designed with a mindset of take-make-waste, rather than thinking of it as a circular system as you would find it in nature, where waste becomes input to a new process,” says Martin Stuchtey, founder and managing partner of Systemiq.

The emissions associated with our food system alone are cause for significant concern. Around a quarter of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere can be traced back to the agriculture and food productions industries. Long-haul transportation of food and industrial-scale agricultural practices are both to blame. By 2050, nearly 5 million people could die from causes related to food productions systems–air or water pollution, exposure to pesticides, or antibiotic overuse could all be factors. This death toll would be double the number of people who currently lose their lives due to obesity-related complications.

Food waste is also a massive issue: The MacArthur Foundation report notes that the equivalent of six garbage trucks of food are wasted globally every second. In cities, less than 2% of that waste is reused as compost.

In the report, the MacArthur Foundation and Systemiq call for a total overhaul of the system. Rather than the current linear structure, in which food flows from large-scale industrial farms into cities, and the waste from that food then flows into landfill, the authors envision a circular system revolving around cities themselves.