Top 5 ads of the week: AeroMexico airline hilariously trolls America

Surprise, surprise–we live in a pretty divisive time. That whole government shutdown that’s keeping 800,000 American government workers from being paid is essentially an argument over a wall. Among many other things, this situation illustrates just what a touchy subject immigration is in the United States. And ever since President Trump first glided down that gilded escalator to declare his candidacy, Mexico has been at the very center of it all.

Mexico’s biggest airline decided to respond by finding a hilariously clever way to turn the Us vs. Them dynamic into more of We conversation. Plus, a discount. Onward!

AeroMexico “DNA Discounts”

What: AeroMexico went to Wharton, Texas, to let people know just how Mexican they really are.

Who: AeroMexico

Why we care: The airline went to this small town southwest of Houston to show the impact of generations of immigration between Mexico and U.S. and to underscore that we’re not as different as we may think. Texans took DNA tests to find out just how Mexican they are, and some of the reactions to the results are gold. But the real treasure is in how this creative idea undermines a prejudice that’s become far too pervasive.

The New York Times “Resolve”

What: New ad in The New York Times‘s ongoing “The Truth Is Hard” campaign.

Who: The New York Times, Droga5