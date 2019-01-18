Chevrolet is the latest brand to underestimate people’s appetite for truth

Whether you love, hate, or ignore Chevy’s long-running “Real People, Not Actors” campaign, it’s been an effective way for the company to address misconceptions about its product and brand under the guise of creative real talk. However, in the campaign’s latest spot, it took things up a notch by claiming its vehicles were more reliable than Honda, Toyota, Ford, and 23 other competitors. The claim was based on a 2018 Ipsos survey, but soon after the ad aired, cracks began to appear.

Turns out, according to Jalopnik, the brand manipulated survey findings to bolster its claim; enough so that both Honda and Ford publicly called Chevy’s claims into question. Ford’s North American communications director Mike Levine took to Twitter.

It’s understandable that the ‘real people’ in the commercial would be surprised with Chevrolet’s claim of being the most reliable car brand. Because it’s not the case. They have agreed to take these false and misleading ads down and we’d like to see that happen immediately. — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) January 16, 2019

In a statement to Fast Company, Chevy said:

Chevrolet stands by the reliability claim and the ad remains in the brand’s toolbox, but we have decided to take it out of the regular rotation at this time to launch new Silverado creative. We have not altered our marketing campaign because of any concerns with the accuracy of our ad content.

Some incredibly convenient timing for that new Silverado campaign . . .

Whether you see Chevy’s ad claims as a creative interpretation of the truth or complete BS, it highlights a larger issue in marketing that we’re only going to see more and more. Brands can’t underestimate the public’s appetite for not only just the truth, but also the whole picture. If you’re going to make a claim, you need to back it up with rock-solid receipts. That goes for everything from product performance to company values.

It’s not even the only example this week. Forget all the manly-man pearl clutching over Gillette’s take on toxic masculinity, what that brand needs to be more concerned about is the fact that they somehow didn’t think the very audience that ad was aimed at wouldn’t mind or find out it was still a major advertiser with Tucker Carlson. Or for all the preaching about being more sensitive to women, that no one would notice its own pink versions sell at a female-only markup.