Brand strategist Ana Andjelic loves vintage denim and this sustainable fashion brand

Ana Andjelic took her skills as a digital strategist, writer, and doctor of sociology and transformed them into a career with fashion house Rebecca Minkoff, where she balanced creative ideas with business smarts as the company’s chief brand officer. She is now a strategist, writer, and doctor of sociology who specializes in the modern luxury brands.

Here the executive reveals her tips and tools for getting the most out of every day.

What do you splurge on?

Every month I splurge on Nachi’s facial at Mist Beauty. I also splurge for a monthly membership at Tracy Anderson Studio in Tribeca. Both are worth every cent.

What product are you currently in love with?

I have been inseparable from my NuFACE facial toning device ever since I got it last year. There’s nothing like giving your face an exercise. It also erases the grind of the day. It’s almost like a ritual of reseting your face and starting anew.

What service or tool can you not live without?