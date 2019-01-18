Get ready for the electric Ford F-150

Ford just announced that it plans to make an all-electric version of its F-150 truck. At a conference on Wednesday, the company’s president of global markets, Jim Farley, made the announcement, but didn’t provide many more details.

As CNN Business writes, the F-150 has been the most popular truck in the United States for 40 years. The vehicle’s popularity is what helps keep Ford afloat–and the company has built numerous versions of the truck to keep up demand. This electric version will likely be one more way Ford tries to woo truck buyers.

Ford, of course, isn’t the only car company looking into electric trucks. Tesla has been looking into electric trucks for years, along with other companies. But it is certainly a big deal that the automotive giant keeping pickup trucks relevant is finally realizing that electric is a viable way forward.

