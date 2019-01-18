How to watch Dateline NBC’s The R. Kelly Story online without cable

The list of R. Kelly’s public accusers is about to get longer. In a surprise special tonight, NBC Dateline says it will reveal new information about the scandal-ridden music artist and his decades-long trail of alleged sexual abuse and predatory behavior.

The hourlong special will also include an exclusive interview with a former intern who will speak out for the first time. NBC News correspondent Andrea Canning sat down with the intern, along with a number of other Kelly accusers, for the special, which comes just weeks after a searing documentary series on Lifetime in which many of Kelly’s accusers and critics spoke out.

Since the series aired, Kelly’s accusers have been applauded for their bravery and strength, but they’ve also been subjected to a torrent of harassment. Last week, Kelly supporters created a Facebook page called “Surviving Lies,” where they posted personal details about the women. Facebook pulled the page down after an inquiry from Fast Company.

NBC’s special, Accused: The R. Kelly Story, airs tonight (Friday, January 18) at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to live-stream Dateline NBC on your smart TV, computer, or phone, I’ve rounded up a few options below:

Streaming services : A number of TV streaming services offer live access to NBC, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Now. NBC is not offered in all areas on these services, so be sure to check your zip code first before signing up.

: A number of TV streaming services offer live access to NBC, including Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Now. NBC is not offered in all areas on these services, so be sure to check your zip code first before signing up. NBC’s website and mobile apps: You can watch NBC live on its website and mobile apps, but you’ll need login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

NBC also makes episodes of Dateline NBC available to stream after they air. So if you can wait, just head over to NBC.com/dateline and bookmark the page.