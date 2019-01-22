My wife and I run a business together; here’s how we make it work

Let’s get one thing straight. Balance is hard to come by today’s world. When you’re fighting a losing battle against inbox zero and push notifications, finding space for downtime can feel downright impossible.

This is especially the case for entrepreneurs, and even more so for those who build businesses with a spouse or partner, as I have chosen to do. When I think it’s time to go home and disconnect from work, I find myself in a serious business conversation with my wife over dinner, before bed, or while training for a half marathon. Pile this on top of kids, board members, investors, employees–the list goes on–and it’s a real challenge to maintain a healthy (and happy) work/life balance.

My wife, Laura, and I started our company, Jonas Paul Eyewear, five years ago after having our first child, Jonas. He was born with a rare disorder that causes near blindness, which ultimately inspired us to build this business together. At the time, we were juggling our new venture with our marriage, as well as being in and out of the hospital. We were both stretched extremely thin, and finding balance felt like a pipe dream. Instead of being able to wind down at home, work crept up into every aspect of our lives.

Over the years, we’ve learned how to make our partnership work without going crazy or craving the distance. Here are the key lessons that we’ve learned.

1) Prioritization is key

First and foremost, prioritize the one thing that is most important: your partner and, if you have them, your children. If you don’t put your family first, you’ll probably regret it later on.

But I also stress the importance of prioritization when it comes to daily roles and responsibilities. Couples naturally tend to micromanage, and this can spill over into your business as co-founders. It’s crucial to set clear and separate areas of focus so each person can take ownership without crossing into each other’s lanes.

2) Celebrate the victories, both big and small

Recognize the value of what you are building as partners in life and business, and celebrate the wins along the way. Running a successful company can be highly rewarding, and even more so when you’re doing it with your life partner. We always promote encouragement, both at work and at home, to ensure we’re both present. We also make sure that we recognize the achievements and milestones we’re most proud of, no matter how small they might be. You’d be surprised how far a compliment can go, whether you’re giving them or on the receiving end of one.