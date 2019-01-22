To fix the web, give it back to the users

When we think of a technology’s trajectory, we generally imagine it evolving over time–becoming more useful, more sophisticated, more delightful. The telephone developed from handcranks and party lines into the smartphone; automobiles are well on their way to becoming fully autonomous.

But today, the World Wide Web–our most vital communications technology–seems to be devolving. The online experience is deteriorating before our eyes. Adjectives like “open” and “empowering” are rarely used anymore to describe the present web. Instead, it’s words like “polarizing,” or “insecure,” or “fake.”

In recent years–and 2018 specifically, with the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal–the web’s ills have entered the mainstream conversation. Journalists, policymakers, researchers, and everyday citizens are now more adept at identifying some of the web’s problems, from biased algorithms and malicious bots to rampant misinformation. But while we are getting better at diagnosing these symptoms, actual prescriptions are rare. And those prescriptions that do exist are often ineffective. Some suggest the Silicon Valley giants police themselves. Others suggest drawing up regulations that are hard to agree on, challenging to enact, and even more difficult to enforce.

There are a few bright spots: Legislation like the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) takes a useful step toward protecting individuals’ online data. CEOs like Twitter’s Jack Dorsey have appeared contrite before Congressional committees, and made public pledges to do better. But even if some regulations might work in part in Europe, they aren’t as easily duplicated in the U.S. or China, where most major tech companies are based. And unfortunately, despite pledges, disinformation and harassment are still rife on Twitter–to say nothing of Facebook or YouTube.

There is, however, another solution–one that doesn’t rely on companies reluctantly putting user interests before profit, or on the efficacy of long-shot regulations. We can harness existing technologies, and ages-old business models, to actually fix the broken user-platform dynamic.

Currently, data-gathering platforms like Facebook and Google wield all the power online. From advanced tracking technology, to impenetrable privacy policies, to AI and ubiquitous IoT, these platforms know far more about users than users do them. Users are exposed–and so relinquish valuable and deeply personal data for products and services. We cede our entire list of friends and acquaintances for Facebook’s services; we trade our shopping habits and history for Amazon’s convenience.

Further, the centralized state of online platforms means these companies have limited accountability, and users have limited alternatives. Indeed, just three companies–Facebook, Google, and Tencent–dominate the social media landscape. The result? Even after Facebook’s string of scandals in 2018, there was nowhere viable for disaffected users to flee.