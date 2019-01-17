How Microsoft’s new housing funds could undo tech’s damage to Seattle’s housing

Flanked by screens filled with charts detailing the alarming disconnect between housing costs and incomes in the Puget Sound region, Microsoft president Brad Smith spoke in a suburban Seattle theater about the company’s largest ever philanthropic pledge: $500 million, mostly in loans, to support affordable housing.

The announcement by the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant is a major salvo in an ongoing battle to ensure housing availability keeps pace with job growth in booming U.S. cities. In Microsoft’s case, the call to arms came from a realization as a result of a comparison between Seattle and San Francisco.

“Business leaders started talking about how we needed to think about the future of this region,” Smith said, referring to the Challenge Seattle roundtable convened by former Washington governor Christine Gregoire in summer 2018 after Seattle City Council passed, then repealed, a big business tax to fund affordable housing. “We concluded that greater Seattle had become ‘San Francisco North.'”

Since 2011, housing prices in the area have risen 96% while median household income has risen only 31%, according to data crunched by Microsoft and Seattle-based Zillow with help from Boston Consulting Group.

“All of us in this room are acutely aware of what we’ve been seeing changing in this region over the last decade, and especially over the last five years,” Smith said.

While Smith acknowledged the issue’s complexity, he boiled the problem down to a simple calculation: “Jobs came to our region, but the region did not build houses or any housing units for all the people who would fill them.”

Fueled by Amazon, which has not offered a pledge similar to Microsoft’s, Seattle became the fastest-growing big U.S. city of the decade. Microsoft recently announced a substantial renovation and expansion of its campus, which will add more jobs and residents.