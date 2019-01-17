The seven best burns in Netflix’s latest shareholder letter

The quarterly shareholder letter is not usually the place one expects to find roast battle-style insults. (Well, the corporate version of those takedowns.) But then most companies are not Netflix.

Netflix’s letter to shareholders about its fourth-quarter earnings, which was posted Thursday afternoon in advance of the company’s earnings call, was characteristically rife with snubs at all of the traditional media players that Netflix is hell-bent on destroying. Never one for subtlety, Netflix paraded out its most recent victories–all those people who watched Bird Box! Its haul of Golden Globe statuettes!–without ever missing an opportunity to remind everyone who is on the losing side of Netflix’s glorious rise. Wait, there is a word for that, right? Schaden . . . . Oh, never mind.

The letter dutifully reported that Netflix had a strong fourth quarter, with subscribers now up to 139 million (1.5 million came from the U.S.; 7.3 million were international)–the company’s biggest Q4 subscriber jump in its history. Revenue for Q4 was up 27% to $4.19 billion, slightly below Wall Street’s expectations, and earnings came in higher than expected at 30¢ per share. Annual revenue increased 35% to $16 billion in 2018, and operating profits nearly doubled to $1.6 billion.

Still, due to the soft growth in the U.S. market, Netflix’s stock was down as much as 4% in after-hours trading. The slip comes just two days after Wall Street sent Netflix stock up 6.5% in the wake of Netflix’s announcement that it will be raising prices on all of its plans starting this year.

But enough about that. On to the subtle and not-so-subtle jabs!

1. “The global reach of our audience and the quality of the experience producing for Netflix continues to attract the world’s top directors.”

Operative phrase: “world’s top directors”

Notable word choice: “continues”

Message No. 1: Take that, studios, agents, and everyone else in Hollywood who says no one watches movies in their living rooms!

Message No. 2: Stop saying we’re the home of last resort for projects no one else wants to make.

Netflix informed shareholders that its original movie effort is starting to get the same buzz, attention–and viewership–as original TV shows like The Crown and Stranger Things. To wit, it estimates that Bird Box, the film that spawned a bajillion bandana memes, will be viewed by over 80 million Netflix households in its first four weeks on the service. There is also “high repeat viewing” of the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller. Other movies that the company described as recent “hits” include Roma, 22 July, Private Life, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and The Christmas Chronicles. Netflix also went out of its way to name check all the directors of these films. Make a movie for Netflix, and CEO Reed Hastings just might mention you in his shareholder letter!