Read the privacy demands that Amazon-investing nuns sent to Jeff Bezos

Amazon’s face recognition software is under fire from human rights groups, employees, and a growing number of its investors. In a letter sent on Thursday , a group of shareholders are pushing the company to halt government sales of Amazon Web Services’s Rekognition, software that can identify and track faces, citing potential civil and human rights risks.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) raised concerns of racial bias in Rekognition after conducting tests last year, and hundreds of Amazon employees questioned the sale of the software in a letter and during a staff meeting in November. Amazon has sold Rekognition to law enforcement agencies in at least two states, pitched the software to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and is now testing it with the FBI, according to the investor letter. The company has so far resisted calls to cease its government sales, including another petition signed by the ACLU and dozens of human rights groups earlier this week.

In their letter, the investors propose that Amazon resolve to stop selling to government agencies until it can ensure the technology doesn’t endanger human rights. The group hopes Amazon will put the resolution to vote at this year’s annual shareholder meeting in May.

The Sisters of St. Joseph of Brentwood filed the resolution as shareholders and members of the Tri-State Coalition for Responsible Investment, and represent a group of investors with over $1.32 billion worth of total assets, according to a statement. The effort was organized by Open Mic, a non-profit organization focused on corporate accountability. Last June, another group of investors sent Amazon a similar set of demands.

“We filed this proposal because we are concerned that Amazon has pitched facial recognition technology to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and piloted its Rekognition with police departments, without fully assessing potential human rights impacts,” Sister Patricia Mahoney said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Amazon declined to comment, but pointed to previous blog posts that tout what it says are the many benefits of face recognition software, including fighting child sexual abuse and human trafficking, finding missing children, and improving content moderation. Amazon has also said that the ACLU’s tests relied on a lower confidence threshold for recognizing faces than Amazon recommends “for use cases where highly accurate face similarity matches are important.”

