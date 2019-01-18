The legendary bike designed by Jean Prouvé in 1941 is being reproduced

I don’t like electric bikes. They’re usually ugly , quite ugly, or extremely ugly . But a bike presented at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this month made me question that belief–thanks, in part, to a design by a legendary midcentury name.

My new two-wheeled love is called Coleen (the Gaelic word for “girl”). I found myself longing for one based on the pictures alone. From the shape of her carbon fiber frame, and metallic details to the leather work. She’s a thing of beauty, with the design of a timeless classic.

That’s because she is modeled after a timeless classic: the bicycle that Jean Prouvé created in occupied France during World War II.

Prouvé was originally a metal worker, evolving into a self-taught architect who specialized in prefab buildings and furniture. He was admired by Le Corbusier himself, who consulted with him on technical problems and called him a constructeur–a person capable of blending architecture and engineering.

Life in 1941 was hard for Prouvé, who was an active member of the French Resistance. He didn’t have much work, and to keep his shop going, he decided to start designing and building bikes. He was forced to use cheap sheet metal since the tubular steel typically used for bike frames was reserved for war applications. That’s how he came up with his efficient, sturdy, and strangely X-shaped bike frame design. Those original bikes now go for up to $100,000 at auction–and the design served as the basis for the new e-bike.

Today’s Coleen retains the same essential design as the Prouvé classic, but with changed materials. The sheet metal frame is now a carbon frame that only weighs 1.9 kilograms (about 4 pounds). The rest of the bike is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, with beautiful new details like fine-grain leather handlebars and saddle.