Enter the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards!

I’m delighted to announce that we’re now accepting entries to the 2019 Innovation by Design Awards . The deadline to enter is May 10.

Innovation by Design, now in its eighth year, is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation. Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine. Winners will also be celebrated at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in the fall. And for the second year in a row, we’ll name a design company of the year.

We have 21 categories this year, including entirely new categories: one to honor excellent design in education, another to highlight groundbreaking mobility ideas, and a third to recognize projects that harness the power of data to create better experiences for users. For the first time ever, we’ll also honor the top designs in each major region of the world.

Entries will be judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Judges are designers and design-minded executives who typically hail from companies and organizations such as Google, Pentagram, Airbnb, Nike, Planned Parenthood, Gensler, and more. We’ll post this year’s judges soon.

Our goal? To highlight the best design work–whether it comes from a freelancer, a startup, or a multinational corporation–in hopes of elevating the industry as a whole. Enter by March 22 to get our early bird rate.