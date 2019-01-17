Your definitive guide to Cardi B’s political awakening

One could be forgiven for dismissing Cardi B’s call to arms over the government shutdown as opportunism. But only if one knew next to nothing about Cardi B.

Cardi B just posted this on Instagram #CardiB2020 pic.twitter.com/zg4prRUfdG — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 16, 2019

Wednesday’s Instagram video, in which the artist likens 2019 America to a hellhole, did indeed coincide with the release date for Cardi’s latest music video. However, I would refer anyone who doubts her sincerity in decrying the prolonged and pointless government shutdown to the many other political statements the Bronx-born performer has made over the years. Rest assured, they are all pieces of an intact ideology.

Even before she made a goofy video for VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop pledging to run for president in 2016, Cardi B had a powerful message for her fans. During that year’s primary elections, in the face of suffocating Trump chatter, she urged her fans to keep their eyes on the prize and “vote for Daddy Bernie, bitch.”

While she offered no solutions for the Black Lives Matter movement beyond prayer, a short video she posted on Instagram in summer 2016 drew attention to the fact that neither peaceful protest nor violence seemed to be cutting through the noise. It’s an honest expression of despair that precedes some of the more thoughtful, righteous fury to come in later videos.

By 2017, Cardi B had graduated from her roots as a stripper, Instagram star, and Love and Hip Hop cast member to bona fide phenomenon. As her profile rose, so did her political unrest and her megaphone from which to vent it. Here she is speaking with Billboard about the president’s war against football players who merely want to draw attention to police violence against black people–and the team owners who apparently side with him.