Michael Cohen paid someone to make a fake Twitter account that called him sexy

For all you people out there who think Michael Cohen, President Trump’s now-disgraced former lawyer , has sex appeal, do I have a Twitter account for you. It’s called “WomenForCohen,” and when it’s not retweeting Michael Cohen, it’s posting its own messages about how attractive the 52-year-old is. Or at least that’s what the account did for a period of time, until it stopped tweeting in December 2016. Another thing you should know about this account is that Michael Cohen paid to have it created.

You may be asking yourself: Why Cohen would do such a thing? It’s not entirely clear. But a Wall Street Journal report divulges details about an IT firm Cohen worked with when he was Trump’s right-hand man during the campaign. Cohen enlisted this firm, RedFinch Solutions, to do a few digital tasks. For one, RedFinch was asked to rig two online polls to make Trump look like the victor. And two, the company was asked to make the “WomenForCohen” account.

For all this work, Cohen reportedly owed RedFinch and its owner John Gauger $50,000; Gauger said Cohen only paid about $12,000 of it. The WSJ adds that Cohen reportedly invoiced Trump for Gauger’s services, yet never paid him the full amount.

There’s of course a backstory to this. Gauger isn’t just the owner of RedFinch, but also the CIO at Liberty University–the school founded by evangelical preacher Jerry Falwell. Cohen met Gauger in 2012 when Trump went to the university to give a speech, according to WSJ. From there, Gauger helped Cohen with a few vanity technical projects–including setting up his Instagram account. And then, years later, RedFinch would be behind the bizarre twitter account.

It’s not entirely clear what the point of “WomenForCohen” was beyond boosting Cohen’s ego. One tweet shows a Cohen selfie with, of course, the hashtag #selfie:

Other tweets went to bat to defend Cohen or criticize Hillary Clinton.