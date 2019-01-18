You can now install a new designer kitchen with a few clicks

Imagine if home renovations weren’t an absolute, all-consuming nightmare, and instead you could pick a kitchen design you liked, buy it, and have it installed? That’s the vision behind a collaboration between two digitally native home brands, renovation startup remodelmate and interior design startup Havenly .

Havenly’s team designed a Parisian-inspired kitchen, with gold fixtures, marble backsplashes, and white cabinets. Remodelmate customers can now install this exact kitchen in their own homes for $24,530, a fraction of what a typical designer home renovation costs. But this is way more complicated than it seems at first blush: Remodelmate will take care of ordering supplies, managing logistics (including any necessary permits and insurance), installation, and payment. The customer will not need to find or manage contractors or workers.

This is part of a growing trend in the world of renovations. Block Renovations, a startup recently launched by a former Casper executive, allows customers to pick a bathroom design from a catalog and essentially just buy it the way you might buy a book on Amazon. This approach works best for homeowners who don’t want to spend a lot of time making design decisions and picking fixtures, but want the process to be quick and easy. These renovations can also be less expensive, because the company can buy supplies in bulk, lowering the cost of each individual cabinet or faucet.

However, remodelmate says that a portion of its client base actually enjoys the decision-making, so the company wants to create a wide range of services, including the option for homeowners to be more involved with the renovation. “We have many customers who are avid HGTV watchers, and love getting in the weeds with their home renovation,” says Jon Amar, remodelmate’s co-founder and head of growth. “This Havenly partnership is for the portion of our customers who prefer to be hands-off.”