The Tinder for coffee wants to hook you on specialty roasts with a subscription

Last April, New York-based coffee startup Trade entered the market with an interesting premise. It wanted to make the complex world of specialty coffee more accessible to everyday coffee drinkers, the kind who are happy with whatever they find on the grocery store shelf. Trade serves as a matchmaking service, using data science coupled with the expertise of a taster, to help people discover what roasts might be most palatable to them.

This week, Trade takes its business model to a new level with a subscription service. The program, called The Classics, costs $25 for two bags every two, three, or four weeks. Subscribers first receive a single bag of coffee that they will taste and rate, to calibrate their personal taste. From then on, Trade will send shipments of curated coffee roasts from different brands based on the user’s tastes, at their preferred frequency. (Customers can also snooze the subscription if they like.)

So basically, the service allows you to be a little promiscuous with coffee brands. As we’ve said, it’s like Tinder, but for coffee.