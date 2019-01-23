This is when making a career decision based on money is a good idea

These days, many people want their careers to be more than just a way to earn a living. They want their jobs to give them a sense of purpose and meaning.

While many have challenged the “do what you love and the money will follow” ethos, the idea that a career should be fulfilling and in line with your calling continues to dominate career content (yes, some of which Fast Company is responsible for). On the other side of the spectrum, there are plenty of warnings about choosing a career because of its financial prospects. Descriptions of burned-out, disillusioned, and overworked professionals can make taking a job for money seem like an inevitable road to misery.

When choosing a career for money is a necessity

But is choosing a career for money as terrible as it seems? After all, money is a necessary part of life. Sure, research shows that more money doesn’t always lead to happiness. But research also shows that not having enough money can lead to higher levels of stress and anxiety, which seems like an antithesis to what a purpose-driven career is supposed to bring in the first place.

Catherine Baab-Muguira, a full-time advertising copywriter (and a part-time journalist and freelance writer), discovered this as a newly minted MA graduate who had to navigate the 2008 job market. “Eight years ago, I was married and living with my in-laws. I had $300 in my checking account, no health insurance, and $22,000 in student debt. All of which highlights the first caveat about this pursue-your-passion business: It’s probably much better advice for someone who’s born rich, or holds a tenured academic position, than it is for the rest of us 99 percenters,” she wrote in a 2016 piece for Quartz.

“I had dreamt about being a full-time journalist or teaching at a college, but I simply couldn’t afford to do those things,” Baab-Muguira tells Fast Company. The entry-level publishing and journalism jobs she applied for paid very little, yet required her to live in high-cost cities. Her applications to obtain an adjunct professorship also yielded little results–though she did receive an offer at a liberal arts college 40 miles away that paid $3,000 per class (despite charging students around $50,000 a year in tuition.) She eventually landed on a career in advertising to take care of her finances and chose to treat her writing ambitions as a side hustle.

Ten years of climbing the ladder later, it’s a decision that she doesn’t regret. “Working for money has given me freedom and a sense of being independent and . . . led me to a lot of directions I don’t think I would have gone. It has expanded me as a person.”

The stigma of pursuing a career for money

Baab-Muguira is not alone in her approach. Michelle Gomez, a career coach who works largely with Latina women, spent two decades climbing the corporate ladder building leverage (and income) before starting her coaching business–a calling she discovered by accident. “Over the years, I had people come to me asking me for career strategies and coaching,” she tells Fast Company. She’d meet people for coffee, help with their resumes, all without charge for about nine years before she turned it into a business.