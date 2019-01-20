How to watch the NFL Conference Championship games without cable

The Eagles are out. Ditto for the Chargers and Cowboys. But don’t despair: This weekend’s NFL Conference Championships should still have plenty of excitement when the final four teams face off to see who will ultimately head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.
Here’s the lineup for the 2019 Conference Championship:
- Fox: Sunday, January 20, 3:05 p.m. ET: Rams at Saints
- CBS: Sunday, January 20, 6:40 p.m. ET: Patriots at Chiefs
If you’re a cord cutter looking to stream these games on your smart TV, phone, or computer, you have a few options. As you can see from the above, you need live access to two networks—Fox and CBS—which you can get from a regular over-the-air antenna.
However, since you probably don’t have one of those, you’ll need to live-stream Fox, and CBS either through their websites or mobile apps (with pay-TV login credentials), or through a stand-alone TV streaming service. Below, I’ve rounded up a few services that offer those networks. (Note: The networks aren’t offered in all areas, so it’s best to check your zip code before you sign up.)
- Hulu With Live TV: CBS and Fox
- PlayStation Vue: CBS and Fox
- FuboTV: CBS and Fox
- DirecTV Now: CBS and Fox
- YouTube TV: CBS and Fox
- CBS All Access: CBS only
Many of these services are offering free trials, but those usually only last a week, which means you won’t be able to keep your subscription going through Super Bowl Sunday on February 3 unless you pay for at least a month. That said, these services are typically easy to cancel if you don’t think they’re worth the cost. Enjoy the games!