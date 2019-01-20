How to watch the NFL Conference Championship games without cable

The Eagles are out. Ditto for the Chargers and Cowboys. But don’t despair: This weekend’s NFL Conference Championships should still have plenty of excitement when the final four teams face off to see who will ultimately head to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Here’s the lineup for the 2019 Conference Championship:

Fox : Sunday, January 20, 3:05 p.m. ET: Rams at Saints

: Sunday, January 20, 3:05 p.m. ET: Rams at Saints CBS: Sunday, January 20, 6:40 p.m. ET: Patriots at Chiefs

If you’re a cord cutter looking to stream these games on your smart TV, phone, or computer, you have a few options. As you can see from the above, you need live access to two networks—Fox and CBS—which you can get from a regular over-the-air antenna.

However, since you probably don’t have one of those, you’ll need to live-stream Fox, and CBS either through their websites or mobile apps (with pay-TV login credentials), or through a stand-alone TV streaming service. Below, I’ve rounded up a few services that offer those networks. (Note: The networks aren’t offered in all areas, so it’s best to check your zip code before you sign up.)

Many of these services are offering free trials, but those usually only last a week, which means you won’t be able to keep your subscription going through Super Bowl Sunday on February 3 unless you pay for at least a month. That said, these services are typically easy to cancel if you don’t think they’re worth the cost. Enjoy the games!