These are the 10 best freelance gigs and side hustles in 2019

Between 2014 and 2018, 3.7 million more people started freelancing. Now, thanks to the government shutdown, even more workers are turning to platforms like Fiverr to get project work that will help them pay the bills until they are able to get paid from their full-time jobs again.

But what types of freelance gigs and side hustles are worth doing? Fundera just released a report that ranked the top 10 gigs based on demand, pay, and client ratings from postings taken from four of the largest freelancer websites–Upwork, Guru, PeoplePerHour, and Simply Hired.

They are:

Web and software development Design Writing Administrative support IT Customer service Sales Accounting Engineering Data science

You can see the full results here.