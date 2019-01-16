Rihanna is suing her dad over their own last name: Fenty

Rihanna has filed a lawsuit against her dad, claiming he and his business partner are misusing her last name for their own business.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, trademarked her surname for her Fenty Beauty makeup line in 2014. Now she’s claiming in her lawsuit that her father, Ronald Fenty, and his partner, Moses Perkins, created their company, Fenty Entertainment, “in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf, and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world.”

According to the complaint, Fenty and Perkins launched Fenty Entertainment in 2017 and Rihanna’s legal team’s subsequent cease-and-desist orders have been ignored. The lawsuit also alleges that the two accepted deals worth more than $15 million from a production company for her to perform in the U.S. and Latin America without her permission.

As Rihanna’s attorney states in the complaint, “Simply put, Mr. Fenty, Mr. Perkins and the Company are not presently, nor have they ever been, authorized to exploit Rihanna’s name, her intellectual property or the goodwill associated with her well-known ‘Fenty’ brand, or to solicit any business on her behalf.”

We reached out to Fenty Entertainment for comment and will update if we hear back.