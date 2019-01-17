Tim Cook: It’s time for the shadowy world of data brokers to end

Many people I’ve spoken to have a pretty good understanding that companies like Facebook and Google have a massive amount of data on them. And most of those people also understand that companies like Facebook and Google package this data about them and sell it to advertisers. But few people I’ve talked to know that Facebook, Google, and other companies also sell your data to third-party data brokers.

As the name suggests, a data broker trades in information–your information. After the data broker buys information about you from Facebook or Google, it then in turns sells your information to other parties: businesses, advertisers, governments, consulting firms, bounty hunters–you name it. They can see where you live, what you search for, who you like, who you love, what your religious and political beliefs are. And those parties can use your information pretty much however they want–and you’ll never have a clue they are doing it, nor will you be compensated for them using your data or be able to tell them to stop using it.

That’s something Apple’s CEO Tim Cook wants to change. Apple is already one of the best companies when it comes to protecting user privacy, but now the company wants to use its influence with Congress to increase protections for people beyond its iPhone and Mac user base. In an essay for Time magazine today, Cook argues that it’s time for the U.S. Congress to pass comprehensive federal privacy ­legislation that effectively ends the “shadow economy” of data brokers.

“One of the biggest challenges in protecting privacy is that many of the violations are invisible,” Cook writes. “For example, you might have bought a product from an online ­retailer—­something most of us have done. But what the retailer doesn’t tell you is that it then turned around and sold or transferred information about your purchase to a ‘data broker’—a company that exists purely to collect your information, package it and sell it to yet another buyer.

“The trail disappears before you even know there is a trail. Right now, all of these secondary markets for your information exist in a shadow economy that’s largely ­unchecked—out of sight of consumers, regulators and lawmakers. Let’s be clear: you never signed up for that. We think every user should have the chance to say, ‘Wait a minute. That’s my information that you’re selling, and I didn’t consent.'”

But Cook doesn’t only argue for legislation restricting data brokers from accessing your information from the shadows–he wants the Federal Trade Commission to establish a data broker database that would require all data brokers to register and provide tools that would allow anyone to do a simple search to find out who has their data and give the individual “the power to delete their data on demand, freely, easily and online, once and for all.”

Comprehensive data privacy laws are something that is long overdue in most countries around the world. The European Union has led the way with its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which now holds data brokers accountable for an individual’s data. Think we don’t need something similar here? This fact might change your mind: a major 2014 report by the FTC documented just how much information some data brokers have on you and every other American. It found “one data broker’s database has information on 1.4 billion consumer transactions and over 700 billion aggregated data elements; another data broker’s database covers one trillion dollars in consumer transactions; and yet another data broker adds three billion new records each month to its databases.”