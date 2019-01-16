YouTube bans dangerous challenges and pranks after Bird Box challenges go viral

A little more than two weeks after YouTube confirmed it was pulling some “Bird Box Challenge” videos from the site over worries viewers could harm themselves making the videos or recreating what they see in the videos, YouTube has now decided to ban all dangerous challenges and pranks videos.

The “Bird Box Challenge” phenomena arose from Netflix’s Bird Box film, starring Sandra Bullock. In the film, the world is overrun by creatures that cause a person to kill themselves if they look upon one. To combat this, the remaining human survivors wear blindfolds when performing tasks in the outside world–such as driving a car or walking to go on a food run.

Some viewers of the movie then took to social media, including YouTube, to post videos of them attempting to perform tasks while blindfolded–and thus the “Bird Box Challenge” was born. Though it’s unknown if anyone was harmed making a “Bird Box Challenge” video (besides cars, see the tweet below) or trying to attempt what they saw in one, YouTube has now decided to ban videos of all pranks and challenges that could lead to serious physical harm, distress, or death. YouTube announced its new rule on the company’s support page, which you can read below if you’re not currently blindfolded:

Dangerous challenges and pranks: Reminder – content that encourages violence or dangerous activities that may result in serious physical harm, distress or death violates our harmful and dangerous policy, so we’re clarifying what this means for dangerous challenges and pranks. YouTube is home to many beloved viral challenges and pranks, but we need to make sure what’s funny doesn’t cross the line into also being harmful or dangerous. We’ve updated our external guidelines to make it clear that we prohibit challenges presenting a risk of serious danger or death, and pranks that make victims believe they’re in serious physical danger, or cause children to experience severe emotional distress. Read more in this Dangerous Challenges & Pranks FAQ.