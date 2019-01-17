5 reasons your organization needs a strong “why”

In his TEDx talk, Simon Sinek expounded on a simple, yet profound theory on why some products, people, and organizations fail while others succeed . It comes down to the biology of decision-making. Our limbic system is one part of the brain that holds our emotions. The neocortex, on the other hand, is our powerful, thinking mind, which makes the decisions based upon information. When we make decisions, we probably like to think that we’re basing them on facts and data. But we’re making them based on our emotions, on the “why.”

How else can you explain the success of Harley-Davidson? Japanese manufacturers have been making more technically advanced, reliable, and less expensive motorcycles for decades. By the judgment of the rational brain, Harley-Davidson should have gone out of business a long time ago.

But Harley-Davidson isn’t selling motorcycles. They are selling the experience, freedom, the open road, the lifestyle. They are saying to their customers if that is the experience you are looking for, then come and join us.

If you want to build a long-lasting business, this is precisely the kind of mentality that you need to adopt. Here are five reasons why an organization needs to be clear on its purpose:

It gives you a beacon for everything

Having a “why” gives you a base from which you can make decisions, grow, and evolve. People who have no sense of who they are–or what they stand for–are rudderless, drifting whichever way the wind blows, falling for anything and everything that appeals to their whims at any given time.

This principle also applies to organizations. If they don’t have a sense of purpose, they’ll find it difficult to make future decisions. Having a “why” provides a moral direction to guide them in difficult times. In a volatile environment of rapid technological, environmental, and societal changes, it’s a much-needed constant.

You can attract loyal employees who share the organization’s beliefs

Organizations that know their purpose, proclaim it, and put it out there attract people to their organization who share their beliefs. This has always been true to some degree, but in the past, people were more willing to put up with working for organizations whose values conflicted with their own. They saw it as a necessary way to earn a living and provide for the family. Often employees didn’t see that they had any choice.