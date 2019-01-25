7 ways to use emotional intelligence to beat procrastination

We have all been there: You know you should be working on a project but it feels impossible to shut out distractions. Next thing you know, you’ve lost most of the afternoon. There are, however, simple habits you can form that will help you to get the upper hand on procrastination.

Here are 7 ways to tap into your emotions to beat procrastination:

Tie the task to a larger goal you are passionate about

We are quicker to get to work on a project when we have a positive emotional charge around the outcome. Even though we can’t see how completing the report will have any immediate benefit to us, thinking about how wonderful it will feel to get that promotion we crave will help motivate us if we can see doing a great job on the report as a stepping-stone to advancement.

Start with the easiest part first

The most difficult step in completing a task is to get started. Often, we think of something we have to do in terms of linear sequences, beginning, middle, and end. However, in many cases we can start anywhere and work around to the end. Starting at the easiest part takes less emotional resistance, and once we get started, we tend to get on a roll, which gives us the momentum to keep going.

Break it down into small chunks

The task will seem less daunting if we tell ourselves that we are going to only spend five minutes working on it. Like starting with the easiest part first, we find that once we are into the actual work, we find it easier to continue to focus than to come back to it later. We’ll find ourselves continuing to work past the committed time that we told ourselves.

Manage your distractions before you start

If you struggle with impulsiveness, the chances of being distracted will be greatly reduced if you think about what may throw you off track from your work before you start.

This allows you to unplug, disconnect, and put a hold on everything and everyone that could potentially disrupt your focus and throw you off.

Self-awareness of what environments you work best in

One size does not fit all when it comes to the best environment for you. I realized this when in university, we were advised that to study effectively one needed a quiet place with no disturbances. For myself, a quiet environment led to daydreaming and tuning out. Having an area with lots of other students around actually stimulated my focusing ability. If you don’t know what your best environment is, practice in different ones until you find the one that stimulates you the most.