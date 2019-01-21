Lessons in creative problem solving from MLK

Martin Luther King Jr. may be one of the most well-known and oft-quoted leaders of our time. But did you ever stop to think that his inspirational aphorisms on justice, peace, and equality might also hold the keys to creative problem-solving?

Looking closely at many of his writings and speeches, we uncovered some gems that can illuminate the way forward when you’re stuck in a personal or professional rut.

“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

The thing about solving problems–especially of the thorny variety–is that in our quest for a certain outcome, we don’t necessarily know the path that will take us there. This is where MLK’s wisdom comes in handy. He urges us to just get started and believe in our ability to climb even though we may not be able to visualize the top.

Having faith also means that you need to have a deep-rooted belief in the parts of the process you know you can control. In a literal sense, you know you can raise your leg and put your foot in the middle of the first step and pull yourself up. When it comes to other goals, like negotiating a raise or interviewing for a job, you know that when you enter the room you can smile, shake hands, and look the other person in the eye. Visualizing these small actions and believing that you can do them, can affect the outcome in a positive way–even if you don’t get the pay bump or the position.

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

Losing momentum may be one of the toughest challenges to overcome when you’re trying to reach a goal. The trick, embedded in this nugget of MLK’s is to just keep moving–even if that forward motion isn’t going to send you from zero to 60 in three seconds. One productivity expert suggests keeping a list on hand of tasks you can complete in 15 minutes or less. Ticking that off the to-do list boosts the sense of accomplishment and may just be the space you need to rethink your approach to the larger goal.

“Not everybody can be famous but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service.”

There’s a popular style of leadership that is characterized by what top brass can do for their reports. At its most extreme, it can be illustrated by the CEO doing entry-level work in an effort to boost employee morale and engagement. This so-called servant leadership can also help high-ranking officials discover the true heartbeat of their organization, which they wouldn’t otherwise hear if they’re constantly sequestered in meetings or segregated in their offices.

Service keeps leaders humble and humility is a great approach to problem-solving, according to Mike DeFrino, CEO of Kimpton Hotels. “There’s a lot more to learn and gain by listening to your employees and stop thinking that you have all the great suggestions and the answers to the questions,” he told Fast Company in a previous interview.