President Trump can’t spell and Burger King is clowning on him for it

Once upon a time, President Barack Obama ordered a hamburger with Grey Poupon mustard and the temperamental pundits at Fox News went into full-on meltdown mode . No Gulden’s Spicy Brown for this guy, Hannity et al. emphasized, Little Lord Fauntleroy would prefer a more refined accompaniment for his sandwich!

Although Obama’s successor does not exactly live a populist lifestyle in most regards, his predilection for McDonald’s does project a more man-of-the-people vibe than Obama, as far as burgers are concerned. For someone who professes to love hamburgers so much, though, Donald Trump sure has a funny way of spelling them.

In a since-deleted tweet, the literal President of the United States bragged about treating ACC football champions the Clemson Tigers to a smorgasbord of highway rest stop cuisine–including something called “hamberders.”

The man said “hamberders.” pic.twitter.com/WopVMRo3p6 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 15, 2019

While Trump has misspelled everything from the word “smoking” to the First Lady’s name, to the point where these typos hardly even register anymore, “hamberders” is particularly egregious. No matter how many TSA agents are calling in sick from working without pay during the government shutdown, directly as a result of Trump’s intransigence over the border wall issue, you sort of have to laugh. Lest anyone have trouble laughing, however, noted sandwich monarch Burger King is here to help.

due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Future historians will have to observe that in early 2019, it was standard operating procedure for global brands to dunk on a president who tweets Game of Thrones memes. Who could have possibly predicted that dystopia would be this goofy?