Here’s the Robert Mueller action figure you’ve been waiting for

Is Robert Mueller a hero? It depends on whom you ask, but if you are inclined to see him as an agent in the fight for justice, you may be happy to know you can now purchase the Special Counsel as an action figure .

It’s produced by FCTRY, which already has little $20 plastic figures of Barack Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders. And in case the company’s political leanings were too subtle for you, its plastic version of Donald Trump is called “Evil Trump Action Figure.”

Why did FCTRY add Mueller to the mix? The brand’s product description gives us a clue. “We’re not trying to be melodramatic here but the Special Counsel sure seems to be the last thing standing between us and utter chaos,” it reads. “In fact, it’s almost impossible to dream up a more perfect foil to Donald Trump. He’s the Batman to Trump’s Joker. The Ness to Trump’s Capone. The Bond to, well, every Bond Villain. Basically, Robert Mueller is the anti-Trump.

No word yet on whether AOC or Beto action figures are in the works.