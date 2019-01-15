You know you want to watch the Tappan Zee Bridge explode

The state of our country’s infrastructure has been a political talking point for decades, but usually it’s all talk, no action. Today, there’s going to be a little action. Specifically, they are blowing up New York’s Tappan Zee Bridge.

The controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge is scheduled to take place this morning. A series of explosive charges will safely detonate support columns on the bridge’s east anchor span. The pieces of the old structure will fall into nets that are being held up by buoys over the Hudson River , according to New York’s local news outlet ABC 7.

Since everyone loves to start their day with some invigorating ‘splosions, tune in below to watch when, in the words of our president, the Tappan Zee Bridge goes “bye bye.”