What using these 5 clichéd phrases says about your management style

Whether you’re a project manager, VP, or a CEO, you want to avoid turns of phrase that make you sound weak, clueless, or just plain offensive. Too often we use familiar expressions without considering their underlying message.

Here are five expressions to avoid if you want to project a positive management style.

1. “Let’s circle back on this”

This circumlocution is all too common. It reeks of indecisiveness. Use this cliché, and you’re telling everyone: “I haven’t the foggiest notion what to do–so let’s not do anything.” Avoid that expression and that mind-set. As a boss, you’re supposed to lead.

2. “We need to manage expectations”

This expression is commonly heard in many offices. A quick translation is: “It’s not going well.” It’s a gutless way of saying that management won’t deliver. Choose a more honest way of delivering the same news. Tell your direct reports, “We may lose our largest customer,” or, “Our year-end results are down 30%.”

More significantly, discuss how to change that reality and improve outcomes going forward. Others are looking to you for leadership. Don’t paper over poor results. But your large mandate is making clear the steps that must be taken so that the coming months or year will be much better.

3. “Let’s think outside the box”

There’s nothing wrong, in principle, with this management dictum, but too often it’s put out there with little additional guidance. The expression suggests the need for daring, creative solutions. For example, in advertising, you might think of great campaigns such as “Think Different” (Apple) or “Just Do It” (Nike). These pitches succeeded by shattering traditional wisdom.

But lacking guidance (and a motivated group of creative individuals), this advice may lead to confusion and frustration. You should be able to explain what the “box” is–and what lies “outside” it. If as a leader you make this statement your opening salvo, have a strong follow-up. Otherwise you’re encouraging mindless brainstorming, and most likely, failure.