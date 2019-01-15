Delta’s CEO says the government shutdown is costing the airline $25 million a month

Delta CEO Ed Bastian says the partial U.S. government shutdown that sees no end in sight will cost the airline $25 million this month alone, reports CNBC. The reason for the loss is that fewer government contractors and employees are traveling since, well, they aren’t allowed to work. Additionally, Bastian says the airline is also facing certification delays for new aircraft because FAA inspectors are not allowed to work during the shutdown.
The partial government shutdown is now the longest in U.S. history, with 800,000 government employees furloughed or working without pay. As Delta’s CEO’s comments show, however, the shutdown is having repercussions outside the realm of federal business. And airlines aren’t the only ones being affected by the shutdown–tech companies are being impacted, too.