Crypto-exchange Cryptopia just admitted it was hacked and halted trading

The New Zealand-based cryptocurrency exchange Cryptopia announced today that a large hack occurred on its platform. According to a tweet it sent this morning, the company “suffered a security breach which resulted in significant losses.” The exchange has halted trading on the platform; the home page says it is in “unscheduled maintenance mode.”

It’s unclear exactly what the scale of this breach is, but there may be a few clues. Coindesk points to tweets from the “whale_alert” account, which tracks large crypto-transactions. There were two large transfers from Cryptopia this past weekend, according to the tweets, together equalling a little over $3.6 million worth of cryptocurrencies. Coindesk notes that it’s unclear “if those funds were moved by the hacker or by the exchange.” Either way, that’s a good chunk of money.

Cryptopia says it has alerted the authorities–including the New Zealand Police and the High Tech Crimes Unit.

Neither bitcoin nor ethereum have dropped significantly with this news. Ethereum is, in fact, up over 8% and bitcoin is up over 3%, according to Coindesk.