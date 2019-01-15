This doggie wellness startup raised $49M to help your pup eat, feel, and smell better

With consumers spending $70 billion a year on pets, one startup is finding success in a trend that was more recently confined to their human owners: healthy eating. The Farmer’s Dog, a direct-to-consumer startup that delivers crafted fresh pet food to one’s door, just closed $39 million in Series B financing. It now boasts total funding of $49 million.

The latest round was led by Insight Venture Partners (HelloFresh, Delivery Hero) and includes participation from previous investors such as Shasta Ventures and Forerunner Ventures (Hims/Hers, Dollar Shave Club).

Cofounders Brett Podolsky and Jonathan Regev launched the subscription service in 2015 to disrupt an industry that mostly relies on food-shelf stable, preservative-heavy dry food. Regev, who also serves as CEO, explains that kibble varieties don’t necessarily rob pets of nutrients, but do potentially impact a number of different health concerns, including obesity, lethargy, diabetes, and cancer. Currently, 56% of dogs are classified as obese and canine diabetes increased by 79% since 2006.

“When you look at human food, it’s pretty apparent to us that processed food causes health issues,” Regev tells Fast Company. “But our processed food is typically found in snacks, and now that’s becoming a problem. When you look at pet food, this processed food is being fed to them every single day, every single meal, for their entire life.”

The Farmer’s Dog markets view fresh dog food delivery not as a luxury, but more like common sense, albeit with a personalized touch. The company offers various food plans via a customized profile for each dog based on breed, size, activity level, and sensitivities. Fresh food is then sent in pre-portioned packages within just days of preparation. Weekly subscription prices vary on dog size, but on average, small dogs average $3 a day.

The actual food, which includes whole chunks of fresh ingredients like carrots, turkey, parsnips, chickpeas, broccoli, and spinach, has been tested on humans and is actually safe for owner consumption (if a human should be so inclined). While there is no study showing a direct correlation between traditional dry food and pet medical issues, research has shown that starchy foods cooked at extremely high temperatures produce acrylamide, a chemical that increases risk of cancer.

Meanwhile, a 2002 Purdue University study found that servings of fresh vegetables at least three times a week slowed, and in many cases prevented, the development of certain types of cancer in dogs. Researchers at the University of Illinois concluded that fresh and raw diets do demonstrate a number of pet health benefits.