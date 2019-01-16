Is the four-day workweek an impossible dream or plausible plan?

But this isn’t happening. Americans are still clocking long hours at work, and while technology has made some things more efficient, it has also imposed additional burdens–like the expectation that employees are contactable (and obliged to respond to messages) 24/7. Would one day off really make a difference?

On this week’s episode of Secrets of the Most Productive People, we spoke to CEO and founder of FlexJobs, Sara Sutton, about the pros and cons of a four-day workweek. She discussed why the four-day workweek might not work for everyone, but why organizations need to be open to a four-day workweek. We’ll also discuss tips on how you can ask your boss for a four-day workweek, in our recently introduced segment titled, “You might want to write this down.”

Three quick tips for requesting a four-day workweek

1. Use data. You wouldn’t go into a salary negotiation without having done your research about what the market salary is, and hopefully some sort of tangible metrics that illustrate why you deserve that pay bump.

Asking for a flexible working arrangement requires the same kind of due diligence. Make the case that it benefits the company, and show how you plan to do the same amount of work in shorter days. You need to lay out your plan of action, and articulate the research that shows how short, focused periods are the way to go.

2. Ask for an experiment. You might not even like working a four-day workweek. Ask your boss to try it for a week or two, and allow them to assess. Sometimes they need to see that you will be just as productive, and if you can show them that, they’re more likely to be open to making that a permanent thing.