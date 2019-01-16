Report: Retailers have zero clue what shoppers really want

Hey, retail executive. It’s very nice of you to suggest I speak with your robot, but no, I’ll pass. It looks like there is a fully functioning human standing in the corner of your shop. Would it really be too much trouble to speak with him instead?

I’ve just spent the morning yelling at my Amazon Echo, waking up my poor husband and baby with my cries of frustration. I was asking Alexa to play the news: I’m not sure why she keeps insisting on sending me a ’90s hit music station. I have no desire to listen to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “Thong Song” at 6 a.m. It’s humiliating enough having technical difficulties in the privacy of my own kitchen; I would rather avoid such experiences in public, too, thank you very much.

I’m not the only one who feels like this. In a report that comes as a surprise to absolutely no one but overeager retail execs, 95% of consumers don’t want to talk to a robot when they are shopping, neither online nor in brick-and-mortar stores. And 86% have no desire for other shiny new technologies either, like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. I, for one, don’t want to pop into a store to quickly pick up that alpaca sweater I saw online, only to have some sort of weird headset shoved in my face.

These are just some of the findings that emerged from a study by Oracle that surveyed 1,200 consumers and 400 retail executives across the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia. The overarching thrust of the research is that there is a massive disconnect between what the retail industry thinks consumers want, and what we actually want.

Retail executives seem to get very excited about the possibilities of any new technology, as is clear from all of the excitement around events like the National Retail Federation’s annual show, happening right now. The show features all kinds of futuristic in-store technologies like robot mannequins that can scale to your exact size, so that it can try on clothes on your behalf.

I would like to know: Have these executives ever been shopping themselves? Like, as consumers?

If they had, they would realize that we actually have very straightforward needs. If we are going to leave the comfort of our homes to visit a store, we want that store to be well-designed and delightful. We’ve likely already seen the product selection online, so when we show up, we want to find what we are looking for, then test or try on the item quickly. Sometimes, we want to speak to polite, knowledgeable employees; other times, we want to be left alone to browse in peace. (Here again, retail execs get it wrong: 80% of them believe that consumers would feel more welcome if staff interacted with them more, but less than half of consumers agree, and another 28% say they would find this annoying.)