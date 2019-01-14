Hillary Clinton reminds the world that she warned us

During the third and final presidential debate of the 2016 election cycle, Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump a “puppet.” A few years and one potentially damning New York Times story later, and Clinton is looking pretty savvy. And she has no qualms reminding everyone that she tried to warn us.

Clinton logged into Twitter today with a fiery and succinct tweet that simply read: “Like I said: A puppet.”

While it didn’t include the fire emoji or even the emoji of the girl flipping her hair, both of which would have been appropriate, it did include a link to the clip in which Clinton calls Trump a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump indignantly responds, “You’re the puppet. No, you’re the puppet.”

Clinton wasn’t done, though, noting that Trump would believe Putin over “the military and civilian intelligence officials who are sworn to protect us”–which Trump proved when he sided with Putin over the U.S. intelligence agencies that claimed that Russia interfered in the election.

Before Trump’s closed-door meeting with Putin in Helsinki, Clinton also used her Twitter account to call out the man who is widely believed to have won the electoral vote with a little help from the Kremlin (and Facebook and Instagram). She tweeted, “Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?”

And after Trump’s secretive meeting with Putin, where he even kept the translator’s notes, Clinton replied to her own tweet with a sly, “Well, now we know.” At this point, it seems clear that Clinton owns Trump more than Putin does–at least on Twitter.