Google won’t let other companies use the Home Hub’s best feature

When Google released the Home Hub smart display last October, product lead Ashton Udall was emphatic about the importance of a feature called Ambient EQ, which measures the room’s lighting conditions and adjusts the screen’s brightness and color temperature accordingly. This makes the Google Home Hub feel more natural as a picture frame, and avoids subjecting users to glowing blue screens in the evening.

“Honestly, I don’t know how a company can claim that they really thought through designing a display for the home and the customer if they haven’t enabled an experience like this,” Udall told me at the time.

But even if other companies want to build Google Assistant-powered displays with Ambient EQ, they can’t. At the CES trade show in Las Vegas last week, Chris Turkstra, the director of product management for Google Assistant, confirmed to me that Ambient EQ is exclusive to Google’s own hardware.

“That particular technology is something that the Google hardware team has developed internally, and it’s used for that,” Turkstra said.

The exclusivity helps explain why the Lenovo Smart Clock, one of the neatest new gadgets at CES, won’t use Ambient EQ. The Smart Clock is designed for nightstands, with a four-inch display that can cycle through the time, calendar, traffic reports, and weather. It can also suggest wake-up times based on your schedule, and it avoids presenting sources of digital distraction. (You can’t, for instance, use it to watch YouTube.)

Ambient EQ would be perfect for this kind of bedside device, of which the Lenovo Smart Clock will be just the first. But even if Google did share the technology with partners, Turkstra notes that it requires a more expensive sensor. The Smart Clock, which will sell for $79 versus the $150 list price for Google’s Home Hub, will make do with a more basic ambient lighting sensor that can dim the display in darker environments, with the potential for color adjustments through software.

“There are a lot of other algorithms that could be employed for those types of things, but it’s unlikely that you’d see the exact Ambient EQ functionality on other hardware products,” Turkstra says.