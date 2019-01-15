The radical future of hospitals is being built in a Norwegian forest

Since 2010, Lindheim has been bringing young patients out into the nature preserve behind the Oslo University Hospital, where she works. There, she sat in the grass with a young boy who had stopped speaking entirely, until slowly the joy of being outside helped him begin conversing with her. She helped another young boy fish in the stream nearby–and when he caught a fish, “the whole experience of being in a hospital changed for him,” Lindheim says. “What he remembers when he got back and when he thought of the hospital was this fish instead of the pain.”

But not all the children Lindheim treats are well enough to stay outside for any length of time. So Lindheim, Oslo University Hospital, and the Friluftssykehuset Foundation decided to bring the outdoors in. They commissioned the renowned architecture and design firm Snøhetta to create a small cabin where children and their families could meet outside the dreary, depressing hospital setting. The 375-square-foot outdoor care retreat, which opened this summer, was designed so that the interiors would echo the surrounding forest–but patients with a weak immune system could still use the space and reap the benefits of being close to nature.

The healing power of nature

“There’s a lot of evidence now that nature has an effect on us when it comes to stress regulation,” Lindheim says. “We can see the body calms when it’s in nature versus the built environment. This is especially true for children.” A 2015 study from Stanford researchers found that taking a 90-minute walk in nature reduced symptoms of depression, and a 2018 study found that people who spent time in nature had lower psychological and physiological stress levels than people who visited an urbanized outdoor area and a gym.

The idea that nature is restorative has a long history in the practice of medicine. In the 19th century, many doctors believed that nature had healing power. Psychiatrist Thomas Story Kirkbride designed hospitals for the mentally ill in a V-shape so that patients would receive as much sunlight and fresh air as possible (these facilities were often located in isolated natural areas). Today, Snøhetta’s care cabins follow in that tradition, along with other healthcare facilities, like this Dutch hospital that’s surrounded by trees and the beautifully designed Maggie’s Centers–cancer support facilities that use design to help people recover from cancer.

A forest retreat

Many hospitals in Norway are located outside city centers–which is what made it possible to build what feels like an entirely secluded forest cabin just 650 feet away from this hospital, and another similarly close to a sister hospital. The architects built a wooden path, wide enough to wheel a hospital bed, in a zigzagging pattern to make the walk to the cabin feel a bit like a trek into the forest. From the outside, the building resembles a treehouse, with slightly uneven walls creating a cozy little space and tree branches visible through the porthole-like windows.

“The whole cabin is a little bit skewed and looks like a wind has been blowing on it,” says Nicolai Ramm Østgaard, an architect who worked on the project. “It’s mimicking a construction made by children.”